UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019.

Speaking on it, Lucknow DCP (Central), Dinesh Singh said, “Shahnawaz Alam’s name had appeared in a case related to anti-CAA/NRC protest at Parivartan Chowk on 19th December 2019. The evidence was being gathered since then. He was arrested today after sufficient evidence were gathered. Further action will be taken accordingly.”