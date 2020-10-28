Covaxin gets approval for phase-III trials: DG ICMR

During a press conference held on October 27, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said, “Kawasaki disease is an auto-immune disease that affects children who are less than 5 years of age. It is less common in India. I don't think we have had any experience of Kawasaki with Covid-19 in India so far, that's a very rare condition. Overall the figure in India is that below the age of 17 years, only 8% are Covid-19 positive, and below the age of 5 years, that figure would be much less.”

He further said, “Three vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical testing- Covaxin has got approval for phase III trials, Cadila also progressing with phase-II trials and Serum is completing phase 2b trial and has an ongoing trial in Brazil, South Africa and US.”