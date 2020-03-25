COVID-19: Bengaluru locals practice social distancing

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 16:00 ist
About: 

People in Bengaluru took a unique method to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown. They drew circles outside a grocery store to maintain a specific distance between two people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days in the country. 
 

