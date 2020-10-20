Speaking to ANI, the Senior Director and HOD of the chest and respiratory diseases in BLK Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Sandeep Nayar spoke on Covid-19 update and its impact incoming winter season. Dr Nayar said, “It is a tough time again because we have crossed 75 lakh cases of Covid-19 in India so far. We should do something more aggressively to control it because still it is a long way to go.” “The way it is (coronavirus) being spreading among the community and even there are speculations that there is community spread in some areas so the estimation of government is right in that direction,” he added. “The time can be very bad and it can be life threatening, so I hope that soon we will get the vaccine to get immunity. Vaccine should be free from all complications. Covid-19 virus might show its bad effect in a stronger way during winters,” Dr Sandeep further stated.
'Covid vaccine should be free from all complications'
