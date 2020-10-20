'Covid vaccine should be free from all complications'

Tejashwi Yadav dismisses Yogi’s Bihar campaign 2020-10-20 Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Yogi Adityanath’s campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. “There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country’s power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience,” said Yadav.