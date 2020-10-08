India records spike of 78,524 new Covid-19 cases

About:
As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 8 reported a single-day spike of 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 971 deaths in the same period, pushed the Covid-19 toll in the country to 1,05,526. India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 68,35,656 which include 9,02,425 active infections. More than 58 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,94,321 samples were tested on October 7. Cumulative samples tested for Covid-19 till October 7 are 8,34,65,975.