'Nitish didn’t have another kid fearing it may be girl'

RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Patna Tejashwi Yadav on November 27 attacked on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over ‘8 to 10 children’ jibe. Referring a video clip, Yadav said that CM Kumar was heard saying- 'bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'.

He said, “I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics”. Tejashwi further added that people say that CM Nitish Kumar didn’t have another child out of fear that it could be a girl.

“People even say that you (CM) did not have another child out of fear that it could be a girl. But I didn't say that during elections. I just reminded him that the youngest child of my parents is a girl,” he added.