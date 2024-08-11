11 Bangladeshi nationals held while infiltrating into India: BSF

New Delhi: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended while trying to infiltrate into India through international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalya, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action, a spokesperson said.

He said the BSF was in regular touch with its counterpart BGB to sort out mutual issues, especially the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minorities communities in Bangladesh.