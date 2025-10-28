11 killed as Kenyan plane carrying foreign tourists to Maasai Mara reserve crashes

<p>Nairobi: A light aircraft carrying foreign tourists from Hungary and Germany crashed in Kenya on Tuesday, killing the 11 people on board.</p><p>The airline, Mombasa Air Safari, said the plane was carrying 10 passengers: eight Hungarians and two Germans. The captain was Kenyan.</p><p>"Sadly, there are no survivors," Mombasa Air Safari said in a statement.</p><p>The Civil Aviation Authority said the accident happened at Kwale, near the Indian Ocean coast, at about 0830 local time (0530 GMT).</p><p>A regional police commander, in comments aired by public broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said all the passengers were tourists.</p><p>Citizen TV station said the bodies of those on board had been burned beyond recognition.</p><p>The aviation authority said the aircraft was travelling from Diani, on the coast, to Kichwa Tembo in Kenya's Maasai Mara national reserve.</p>