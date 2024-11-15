Home
12 terrorists killed in Pakistan's KP, Balochistan provinces

The operation in Balochistan was launched following two recent suicide bomb attacks -- one near the Karachi airport, and another at the Quetta Railway station.
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 21:11 IST

