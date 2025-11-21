Menu
Homeworld

15 dead after boiler explodes at factory in Pakistan's Punjab

The incident took place in the morning in Faisalabad district of Punjab, some 130 kms from Lahore.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 07:38 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 07:38 IST
World newsPakistan

