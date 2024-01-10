26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed serving '78-year imprisonment sentence' in Pak govt custody, UNSC committee says

United Nations: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and outlawed Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of Pakistan serving a 78-year-imprisonment sentence as a result of a conviction in seven terror financing cases, the UN said in updated information.

In December, India asked Pakistan to extradite Saeed, a United Nations-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in a number of terror cases.

Saeed, who was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council’s 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee in December 2008, is “in (the) custody of the Government of Pakistan, serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence since 12 February 2020 as a result of conviction in seven terror financing cases,” the Sanctions Committee said in an amended entry.