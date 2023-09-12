28 places of worship of Ahmadis attacked, destroyed in 2023 in Pakistan, says report

The police are complicit with the extremist elements and instead of protecting the Ahmadi places of worship, they are demolishing them, the report said, and observed that it was extremely sad how “mobs use religion as an excuse for their bigotry.”

“Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar had said the state is with the oppressed. It’s time that he should keep his words and send a strong signal to everyone that Pakistan stands with its vulnerable communities,” Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan official Amir Mahmood told PTI.