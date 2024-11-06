Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

4 soldiers killed in militant attack in northwestern Pakistan

Militants belonging to banned terror outfits ambushed the checkpost late Tuesday night in the Sarvakai area in South Waziristan.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 17:01 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us