4 soldiers killed in militant attack in northwestern Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured as militants attacked a security checkpost in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to security sources.</p>.<p>Militants belonging to banned terror outfits ambushed the checkpost late Tuesday night in the Sarvakai area in South Waziristan.</p>.<p>The attack killed four soldiers and injured five others, security sources said.</p>.<p>There has been an uptick in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban took over the government in Kabul in 2021.</p>