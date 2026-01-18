Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

6 dead, many trapped after fire breaks out at shopping mall in Pak's Karachi, probe ordered

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Javed Alam Odho told the media on site that the fire at the Gul Plaza on the city’s busy MA Jinnah Road had erupted at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 12:46 IST
World newsPakistanFireKarachi

Follow us on :

Follow Us