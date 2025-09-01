Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Southeastern Afghanistan, around 500 dead

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 20:04 IST
World newsAfghanistanEarthquake

Follow us on :

Follow Us