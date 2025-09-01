'Mob blocked my car, felt genuinely unsafe': Sumona Chakravarti narrates ordeal amid Maratha agitation

<p>Mumbai: Television actress Sumona Chakravarti on Sunday narrated an unpleasant experience that she faced in South Mumbai amid the Maratha agitation. However, sensing backlash, she has now deleted the Instagram post. </p><p>The 37-year-old actor has worked in <em>Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights with Kapil</em> on Colors TV and <em>The Kapil Sharma Show</em> on Sony TV. </p><p>She narrated the experience with some strong words slamming the government and the police for the "lawlessness".</p>.Maratha quota stir | Manoj Jarange-Patil's fast-unto-death enters fourth day, protest paralyses South Mumbai traffic.<p>“12:30 this afternoon. I’m driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly-my car is blocked by a mob. One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he’s proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting 'Jai Maharashtra!' & laughing. We moved a little ahead & repeat of the same thing. Twice in a span of 5 mins,” she wrote. </p>. <p>“No law & order. Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay-feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth. Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense,” she said. </p><p>A Mumbai resident, Sumona wrote: “But today, for the first time in years, in broad daylight inside the safety of my own car I felt genuinely unsafe. Vulnerable. And I suddenly felt lucky-lucky that a male friend was with me. I couldn’t help but think, if I had been alone, then what??? I was tempted to record a video but quickly realised that this might provoke/instigate them further. So i didn’t. It’s frightening when you realize that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds”.</p><p>She added: “Peaceful protests exist- we've seen them for causes far more urgent. And yet, those are the ones the police clamp down on. But here? Absolute lawlessness. As a tax paying citizen, as a woman, and as someone who loves this city, I'm left disturbed. We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own city. Not the Digital Bharat they keep talking about. Because when casteism, religion, politics, corruption, bureaucracy, illiteracy and unemployment are running the show-this isn't development. It's decay.”</p>