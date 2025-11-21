<p>Peshawar: At least seven members of a local peace committee were shot dead and several others injured after unidentified militants attacked their office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Friday.</p>.<p>The gunmen stormed the committee office in the Dara Dariz area of the Bannu district late on Thursday, targeting the headquarters of Peace Committee chief Qari Jaleel.</p>.15 dead after boiler explodes at factory in Pakistan's Punjab.<p>One person was injured in the assault, officials added.</p>.<p>Police said the attackers used automatic weapons and possibly heavier munitions during the late-night strike.</p>.<p>Law-enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the assailants.</p>.<p>No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.</p>.<p>Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with overall violence surging by 46 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, a media report said in October.</p>.<p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent of the total violence-linked fatalities, it had said. </p>