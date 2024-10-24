8-month-old declared dead for second time after being found alive in coffin during own funeral

<p>In a heart-wrenching incident, a toddler was declared dead again after she was surprisingly found alive at her own funeral in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a>.</p><p>In a post on X, <em>Daily Mail</em> posted a video of the baby along with a caption which read, "An eight-month-old girl was rushed to hospital from her own funeral after family noticed she was moving in her coffin."</p><p>The publication also wrote, "Her heartbroken dad Cristiano Santos said, 'We were devastated already. Then there came a little bit of hope, but then this ended up happening'."</p>.<p>The toddler has been identified as 8-month-old Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos, whose family is shattered after receiving the news of their kid's death for the second time.</p><p>During her funeral, the baby allegedly held the finger of a family member who was standing next to her coffin.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/31230112/dead-baby-girl-found-alive-coffin-funeral/" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>Sun</em>, after realising that the baby was moving in the coffin, the funeral was immediately stopped to rush he baby to Faustino Riscarolli Hospital in Correia Pinto on Ocotber 19.</p><p>The doctors discovered that the toddler needed immeidate critical care as her oxygen saturation levels were at 84 per cent.</p><p>However, later the baby was confirmed to be dead after in an electrocaridogram examination, no electrical signals were found.</p>.'Forced to eat meat of babies': Yazidi woman rescued from Gaza recalls horror meal served by ISIS.<p>The medics tried to save the baby's life but couldn't find a heartbeat, declaring her dead for the second time.</p><p>Reportedly, the toddler's father Cristiano Santos said, "We were devastated already. Then there came a little bit of hope, but then this ended up happening."</p><p>The first time the baby was declared dead was when her family took her to the hospital after she had contracted an infection. </p><p>At that time too, the doctor's pronounced her dead saying that the kid wasn't breathing and had no heartbeat.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/dead-baby-found-alive-in-coffin-at-her-funeral-pronounced-dead-again-in-hospital-101729676161744.html">report</a> by <em>Hindustan Times</em>, the hospital is facing a probe which is being done by the Scientific Police.</p><p>According to <em>Sun</em>, the Correia Pinto City Hall has apologised to the toddler's family, promising them that the investigation will be completed within 30 days.</p>