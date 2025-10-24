Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

8 TTP terrorists killed, 5 injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

No group has claimed responsibility for the school bombing as yet. However, splinter groups of TTP active in the Tank district are against girls' education and usually target their schools.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 10:41 IST
World newsPakistanterrorists killed

Follow us on :

Follow Us