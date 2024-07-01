Acclaimed Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare dies at 88

Kadare, who split his time between Albania and France, was the Balkan country's best-known novelist and his works have been published in 45 languages, but he repeatedly irked his homeland's former Communist rulers.

In 1975, after publishing a satirical poem called "The Red Pasha", which took aim at Albania's Communist bureaucracy, Kadare was sent to do manual labour in a remote village in central Albania.

Three of his books fell foul of Albanian censors, and in 1990 he sought political asylum in France after receiving threats following his criticism of the government and calls for democracy.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the title of Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Born in the town of Gjirokaster in 1936, in the-then Kingdom of Albania, Kadare was the son of a post office employee and a housewife. After World War II, he graduated in languages and literature from the University of Tirana.

He is survived by his wife, author Helena Kadare, and their two daughters.