'Adani must go': Strike at main airport causing flight delays, cancellations, Kenya Airways says

Nairobi: A strike by workers at Kenya's main international airport in Nairobi has caused flight delays and cancellations for both departing and arriving passengers, Kenya Airways said on Wednesday.

The biggest union of Kenya's aviation workers said they would take industrial action on Wednesday over a proposed deal for Adani Group to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents airport workers, said the proposed agreement announced in July would lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.