Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

After 64 years, Pakistan allocates Rs 30L to reconstruct Hindu temple in Lahore's Narowal

Currently, there is no Hindu temple in Narowal district, forcing the Hindu community to perform their religious rituals at home or travel to temples in Sialkot and Lahore.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 06:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 06:33 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us