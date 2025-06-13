Menu
After Trump feud, role of Musk's SpaceX in Golden Dome missile shield in question

A reduced role for SpaceX would represent the first known setback to Musk's huge volume of business with the US government since his break with Trump last week.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 03:14 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 03:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskUS newsDonald Trump

