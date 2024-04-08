Amid fears of Iranian strike, Israel says it's prepared for 'any scenario'

Jerusalem: The Israeli government stressed Sunday that it was ready to respond if and when Iran retaliates for a strike in Syria on Monday that killed several senior Iranian commanders.
After the attack, Iran's leaders pledged to avenge the killings, and US officials in Washington said they were bracing for a possible Iranian response. (Israel has not publicly taken responsibility for the strike, but several Israeli officials have confirmed its involvement to The New York Times.)
On Sunday, the Israeli government said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had held an "operational situation assessment" with the military.
"Upon completing the assessment, Minister Gallant emphasized that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-à-vis Iran," the government said in a statement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that groups backed by Iran had been behind "many attacks" on Israel over the past six months, saying Sunday that they had been "intensifying their threats."
"Israel is prepared -- defensively and offensively -- for any attempt to attack us, from anywhere," he said before a government meeting, according to remarks released by his office.
Israel placed its military on high alert and mobilized additional air defense units in response to the threats from Iran, which continued Saturday during funerals for the commanders killed in the Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria.
Iran's army chief said during one of the funeral ceremonies Saturday that Iran would respond to Israel, and that it would "determine the time, place and method of the operation." He added that the retaliation would be intended to inflict "maximum damage on the enemy."
Israeli combat soldiers expecting to go on leave over the weekend were ordered to remain at their stations, the Israeli military has said, and additional reserve units have been called up to reinforce Israel's air defense system.
The Israeli military's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said in a briefing Sunday night that his forces "are prepared."
"We have good defensive systems, and we know how to act forcefully against Iran in both near and distant places," he said.
Analysts have cautioned that while both sides probably want to avoid full-blown war involving Iran, any miscalculation could spill over and lead to a broader escalation. Israel has been trading fire with Iran-backed militant groups for months, particularly the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah across its northern border, since the Hamas-led attack Oct. 7 ignited the war in the Gaza Strip.
Israel's military said Sunday morning that its fighter jets had struck Hezbollah targets overnight deep inside Lebanon, in the Bekaa Valley. Hours later, rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel.