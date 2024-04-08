Amid fears of Iranian strike, Israel says it's prepared for 'any scenario'

Jerusalem: The Israeli government stressed Sunday that it was ready to respond if and when Iran retaliates for a strike in Syria on Monday that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

After the attack, Iran's leaders pledged to avenge the killings, and US officials in Washington said they were bracing for a possible Iranian response. (Israel has not publicly taken responsibility for the strike, but several Israeli officials have confirmed its involvement to The New York Times.)

On Sunday, the Israeli government said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had held an "operational situation assessment" with the military.