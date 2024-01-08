As West Bank violence rises, Israel vows to pursue military goals in Gaza

Early Sunday, even as diplomats were working to stop the fighting from spreading more broadly, a spike in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank left about a dozen people dead, among them nine Palestinians, including a young child, an Israeli border police officer and a man from east Jerusalem, officials said. Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon, has also become a point of increasing concern.

“We have intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading,” Blinken told reporters Saturday, a day before meeting in Jordan with King Abdullah II. The king said he had warned Blinken about “catastrophic ramifications” if the war continues.

Of growing concern are clashes with Iran’s proxies: skirmishes with Hezbollah along the northern border with Lebanon and attacks on ships and missiles launched at Israel by Houthis in the Red Sea. In recent days, the United States has conducted strikes on militants in Iraq and Israel is presumed to have carried out targeted assassinations in Syria and Lebanon.

Israel is under great pressure from its allies, neighbors and world leaders to curtail the fighting in Gaza, where more than 22,000 people have been reported killed in the weeks since Oct. 7, when a Hamas-led attack on Israel killed an estimated 1,200 people and set off the war. As the conflict reached its three-month mark, the United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator issued a plea for peace.

The Biden administration has been pressing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza.