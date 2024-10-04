Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 11 dead as thousands flee gang killings in Haiti breadbasket town: Reports

Thousands of residents left the town of Pont-Sonde, some 100 km (62 miles) north of the capital, to seek refuge in the coastal town of Saint-Marc, Le Nouvelliste said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 03:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 03:20 IST
World newsHaitiGang war

Follow us on :

Follow Us