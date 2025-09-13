Menu
Homeworld

At least 19 soldiers, 45 militants killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the Pakistan army, at least 45 militants have been killed in clashes in three different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from September 10 to 13.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 18:24 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 18:24 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

