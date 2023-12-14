JOIN US
Homeworld

At least 288 displaced people in UN Palestinian refugee agency shelters in Gaza killed since Oct 7

Last Updated 14 December 2023, 00:29 IST

Dubai: UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Wednesday that at least 288 displaced people in its shelters in Gaza have been killed since Oct. 7, the day Hamas militants attacked Israel.

It added in a post on X that 271 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces, including 69 children, in the occupied West Bank, marking it as "the deadliest year for Palestinians killed in the West Bank since UN began recording casualties."

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that 271 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem since Oct. 7.

(Published 14 December 2023, 00:29 IST)
