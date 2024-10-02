Attitudes about Nasrallah appear more positive in Middle East since his death

The FilterLabs analysis noted worries among some in Lebanon that Hezbollah had courted a war with Israel, a conflict that has caused civilian casualties and threatens to bring further destruction to Lebanon, including its capital, Beirut.

Teubner said that in the days since Nasrallah’s death, many in Lebanon have hailed him as a martyr.

“But Lebanon is more negative overall on Nasrallah than the Arab world more generally because their focus has been on the devastation that has occurred and, in all likelihood, will increase with a ground invasion,” Teubner said.

On Monday, Israel began what it called a limited incursion into southern Lebanon. US officials said that their Israeli counterparts told them they were not planning a full-scale invasion, but the Biden administration remains worried that the Israeli military might get bogged down and remain in Lebanon longer than it planned.

Iran’s strikes Tuesday, in retaliation for the killing of Nasrallah, could further shape attitudes in the days to come.

FilterLabs uses a computer model to analyze huge numbers of online posts, from social media sites, news media publications and other internet discussion forums. The model measures the sentiments expressed in postings to determine how public opinion on various subjects has shifted. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the group has tracked Russian attitudes on a variety of topics.