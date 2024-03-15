JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Australia to resume funding for UN's primary Palestinian relief agency

Australia had consulted with both UNRWA and other donor countries and was satisfied with the additional safeguards put in place, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Some A$6 million ($3.9 million) in paused funding will be released immediately, she added.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 07:44 IST

Follow Us

Sydney: Australia will resume funding to the United Nations' main Palestinian relief agency, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday, almost two months after it paused ties over allegations some of the agency's employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Australia had consulted with both UNRWA and other donor countries and was satisfied with the additional safeguards put in place, Wong said. Some A$6 million ($3.9 million) in paused funding will be released immediately, she added.

"We have children and families that are starving and we have a capacity along with the international community to assist them," Wong said at a news conference. "We know that UNRWA is central and vital to delivering that assistance."

Australia along with more than a dozen countries, suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in January after Israel accused 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The UN has launched an investigation into the allegations, and UNRWA fired some staff after Israel provided the agency with information on the allegations.

Sweden, Canada and the European Union have resumed funding to some degree. The organisation's head said last week he cautiously optimistic other donors would resume funding soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 March 2024, 07:44 IST)
World newsAustraliaPalestineUNUnited NationsIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT