Ballistic missiles given to Russia: UK summons top Iranian diplomat over 'escalation'

London: Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires, the country's most senior diplomat in London, over the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.
"Today, in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The UK Government was clear in that any transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia would be seen as a dangerous escalation and would face a significant response."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday during a visit to London that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks.
On Tuesday, Britain, the US and European allies all condemned the move.
Britain sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities involved in drone and missile production, as well as Russian cargo ships it said were involved in transporting the missiles from Iran to Russia.
Published 11 September 2024, 15:01 IST