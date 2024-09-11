Ballistic missiles given to Russia: UK summons top Iranian diplomat over 'escalation'

London: Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires, the country's most senior diplomat in London, over the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

"Today, in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The UK Government was clear in that any transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia would be seen as a dangerous escalation and would face a significant response."