Bangladesh central bank governor resigns amid protests

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has resigned, according to people familiar with the matter, just days after protesters stormed the central bank’s headquarters amid political upheaval in the country.

Talukder stepped down Friday and cited “personal reasons” for this departure, the people said, requesting anonymity discussing a private matter.

He is leaving two years before his term ends. The central bank didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further information outside for regular business hours.

Talukder’s departure, reported earlier by local newspapers and television channels, follows the dramatic political uprising that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and flee the country. On Wednesday, protesters entered the Bangladesh Bank’s headquarters in Dhaka and demanded officials step down.