Bangladesh court sends Hindu religious community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das to jail

<p>Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday ordered to send to jail Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, after turning down his bail appeal.</p>.<p>“The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 am on Tuesday,” BDNews24.com said.</p>.<p>The followers of the Hindu priest began to chant slogans in protest at the court premises as he was not granted bail, the news portal added.</p>.<p>Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.</p>.'Ensure safety of minorities': India on arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh.<p>“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges.</p>.<p>Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, <em>Bdnews24</em> news portal said on Monday that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.</p>.<p>Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community. </p>