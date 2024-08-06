Bangladesh crisis: 5 cases where politicians' residences, parliament were stormed

An agitation that started in Bangladesh with a demand to end the quota system reserving 30 per cent of government jobs for families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 intensified on Monday forcing the ouster of Awami League. Sheikh Hasina resigned as the PM and without a concluding speech, abandoned her palace and fled the country as protesters stormed her residence in Dhaka.

This is not the first time that the residence of a prominent politician was stormed. The world had been a witness to such instances in the past. Agitations against political leaders like Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi had turned violent and gruesome.

Let us take a look at politicians/prominent faces worldwide whose residences were stormed: