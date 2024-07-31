Bangladesh police fire tear gas, sound grenades as protesters return to streets

Dhaka: Police in Bangladesh fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse people who were demonstrating on Wednesday against the excessive use of force by authorities during protests earlier in July that left at least 150 dead.

The unrest is the biggest test faced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, since she won a fourth term in January elections boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which were also marred by deadly protests.

Police said they used force when people in the northeastern district of Sylhet broke through barricades to march towards for the courts.

"We requested the protesters to move from the road, but they didn't listen and instead attacked the police, forcing us to disperse them with tear gas and stun grenades," said regional deputy commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh.