Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar

Bangladesh has ramped up vigilance at its border with Myanmar, with at least 18,000 Rohingya Muslims crossing over in recent months to escape escalating violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, officials in Dhaka said.

The influx of refugees from Myanmar has mounted as fighting escalates between the troops of the junta and the Arakan Army, the powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.

"Thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh and many are waiting to cross. The situation is dire," said a foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The new arrivals add to more than one million Rohingya refugees already living in overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar district after they fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. They have little hope of returning to Myanmar, where they are largely denied citizenship and other basic rights.