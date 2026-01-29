Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh to commence direct flight from Dhaka to Karachi after 14 years

Aviation sources said a special ceremony will be held to celebrate the occasion.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 14:43 IST
PakistanAviationBangladeshflightsKarachiDhaka

Follow us on :

Follow Us