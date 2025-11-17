<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: Deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's aide, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal for crimes against humanity during last year's student uprising.</p>.<p>The International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) also sentenced former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years of imprisonment in the same case.</p>.<p>Delivering the death sentence against Kamal, the tribunal ordered the confiscation of all his movable and immovable properties in favour of the state.</p>.<p>Kamal, who is believed to be living in exile in India, was tried in absentia.</p>.Bangladesh tribunal set to deliver verdict against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; shoot-at-sight order against violent protesters in Dhaka.<p>The prosecution said the former home minister “played a central role” in coordinating the 2024 crackdown.</p>.<p>Mamun, who is in custody, pleaded guilty during the proceedings and became a state witness.</p>.<p>His cooperation, the tribunal noted, “substantially aided” the prosecution in establishing the chain of command and responsibility.</p>.<p>The three-member bench, while delivering the verdict, said the sentences reflected “the gravity of the coordinated violence unleashed on unarmed civilians”. </p>