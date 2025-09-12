<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement on Thursday to push ahead with a controversial settlement expansion plan that would cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a state.</p><p>"There will never be a Palestinian state. This place is ours," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank where thousands of new housing units would be added.</p><p>"We will safeguard our heritage, our land, and our security."</p><p>Last month, the E1 project, which would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, received final approval from a Defence Ministry planning commission.</p><p>Netanyahu was joined by nationalist members of his coalition, including far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in August said a Palestinian state "is being erased from the table, not with slogans but with actions."</p><p>The move, coming two days after Israel tried to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar and was roundly condemned, may add to already strained relations with many of its allies.</p>.Qatar bombing tests the limits of the Trump-Netanyahu alliance.<p>Restarting the project could further isolate Israel, which has watched some Western allies frustrated by its continuation and planned escalation of the Gaza war announce they may recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.</p><p>E1 is located adjacent to Maale Adumim and was frozen in 2012 and 2020 amid objections from the U.S. and European governments.</p><p>Total investment in the project, which will include adding roads and upgrading major infrastructure, is estimated at nearly $1 billion.</p><p>Western capitals and campaign groups have opposed the settlement project due to concerns that it could undermine a future peace deal with the Palestinians.</p><p>The two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, existing side by side with Israel.</p><p>Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law. </p><p><em>($1 = 3.3235 shekels)</em> </p>