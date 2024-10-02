Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Best, worst and most unlikely lines of US Vice Presidential debate

Walz, saying 'I’ve become friends with school shooters' (He was discussing meeting with victims of gun violence.) was the most unfortunate gaffe.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 08:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us