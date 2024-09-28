Bhagat Singh’s 117th birth anniversary celebrated in Lahore

Lahore: Bhagat Singh’s 117th birth anniversary was celebrated on Saturday by a non-profit foundation in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation observed the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), and a cake-cutting event was held on the court’s lawn.

The foundation's head Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi paid rich tributes to the independence hero who was hanged along with his comrades Raj Guru and Sukh Dev by the British in 1931.