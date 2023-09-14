Home
Homeworld

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court block order curbing social media contacts

The Justice Department asked the justices to stay a lower court's decision finding that federal officials had likely violated the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by coercing social media platforms into censoring certain posts.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 16:59 IST

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold an order restricting the government's ability to encourage social media companies to remove content it considers misleading, including about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Justice Department asked the justices to stay a lower court's decision finding that federal officials had likely violated the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by coercing social media platforms into censoring certain posts.

(Published 14 September 2023, 16:59 IST)
World news United States Joe Biden

