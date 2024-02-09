Biden is looking beyond tariffs to keep Chinese ‘smart cars’ out of the US

The administration may try to address data security concerns using existing Commerce Department authorities to regulate some information and communications technology transactions, some of the people said, but no decision has been made as officials conduct a sweeping policy study.

A separate executive order intended to ensure data privacy in general is expected to be released as soon as next week, and officials are also weighing adjustments to a 27.5 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs originally imposed by President Donald Trump.

The White House and Commerce Department declined to comment.

Electric vehicles collect vast amounts of information about their drivers and surroundings, and intense competition in the industry is pushing automakers to equip their cars with more and better sensors and driver assistance software. Chinese regulations require automobile companies to store and process much of that data within the country — a rule that could cover sensitive personal information collected by EVs, from license plates to facial characteristics.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo worries that data could wind up in Beijing’s hands, she said last week, pointing to China’s ban on Tesla Inc. cars near government gatherings and for military use. “You can’t drive a Tesla on certain parts of Chinese roads, they say for national security reasons,” she said at an Atlantic Council event. “Well, think about that. What are the national security concerns?”

Chinese automakers like BYD Co. have stayed out of American markets in part because of high tariffs, but US officials think they may eventually choose to swallow those costs. The retail price of EVs made in China is less than half that of those manufactured in the US, so a flood a Chinese cars could upend President Joe Biden’s efforts to turbocharge domestic EV production. There’s also worry in Congress that Chinese companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, may try to take advantage of tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ signature climate law.