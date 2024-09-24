Biden warns the world is at an ‘Inflection Point’

President Joe Biden used his final speech to the United Nations to celebrate his defense of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and his work to restore America’s global alliances, but he also warned that the advances of his administration could easily fall apart if the United States returns to isolationism.

In an address of a little more than 20 minutes to the UN General Assembly, Biden ticked through the high points of his nearly four years in office, citing a list of challenges he faced and the responses he organised. But he stopped short of assessing how he did in what he has described as the central challenge of his time: ensuring that democracy wins out over autocracy.

Not surprisingly, Biden focused heavily on the US and the West’s response to the Ukraine invasion, declaring that the United States an its allies, chiefly NATO, had “ensured the survival of Ukraine as a free nation.” But he also acknowledged that Ukraine’s power to hold off Russia could be fleeting.