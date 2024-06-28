Biden's shaky debate has overseas allies bracing for the return of Trump

Tokyo/Seoul: While the first US presidential debate of the 2024 race dwelled little on foreign policy, a shaky performance by Joe Biden will have America's allies steeling for the return of Donald Trump, analysts say.

Biden's supporters had hoped the debate would erase worries that he was too old to serve, but several lawmakers, analysts and investors also said the event had given Trump a boost.

"Mr Trump didn't win but Mr Biden might have imploded," said Kunihiko Miyake, a former Japanese diplomat and now research director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies, a think tank.