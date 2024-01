Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

US says displaced people must return

Israel must allow displaced Palestinian civilians to return to their homes in Gaza, Blinken said in response to calls by right-wing members of Israel's ruling coalition for them to move elsewhere.

Israeli leaders will tell Blinken that they will not allow Palestinians from northern Gaza to return if Hamas refuses to free more of the Israeli hostages it seized on Oct 7, Axios reported, quoting two senior Israeli officials. Israel says Hamas still holds more than 100 hostages of the 240 seized on Oct 7.

On Monday, Israeli forces bombarded the eastern part of Khan Younis and the central Gaza Strip amid ground clashes, residents said.

Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters fired missiles at Tel Aviv in response to what it called the "Zionist massacres against civilians".

Blinken flew to Tel Aviv after talks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to try to chart a way out of the bloodiest chapter ever of the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. It is his fourth mission to the region since October.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi oasis town of Al Ula, Blinken said he still found support among Arab leaders for Israel's goal of normalising relations.

But that will "require that the conflict end in Gaza" and "a practical pathway to a Palestinian state," said Blinken, who held talks in Jordan and Qatar on Sunday.

The Saudi crown prince, the kingdom's de facto ruler, stressed the importance of stopping the hostilities and forging a path to peace, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

SPA said the crown prince - who before the war's outbreak had been leading a rapprochement between his country and Israel - underscored the need to ensure the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

'GENERATION OF ORPHANS' Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that "indiscriminate aggression" and shelling could never bring peace or security.

In remarks at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, he said: "More children have died in Gaza than in all other conflicts around the world this past year. Of those who have survived, many have lost one or both parents, an entire generation of orphans."

The Israeli military said it had bombed an arms cache, uncovered a tunnel shaft in central Gaza and killed at least 10 militant fighters in Khan Younis.

Nearly all of Gaza's residents have fled their homes at least once and many remain on the move, often sheltering in makeshift tents or under tarpaulins.

For Aziza Abbas, 57, camped close to the southern border with Egypt, there was nowhere else to go after what she said was bombing around a school in which she had taken shelter after leaving her home in the north.

"They may kill us here, it doesn't matter to them," she told Reuters, saying she did not want to leave Gaza for Egypt, which has closed the border, fearing an exodus.