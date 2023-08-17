Over 60 feared dead as boat carrying Senegalese migrants capsizes off Cape Verde

More than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying mostly Senegalese migrants capsized off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.

The boat left Senegal on July 10 with 101 passengers on board, and 38 people were rescued on Tuesday, Senegal's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

The survivors were on the Cape Verde island of Sal, where Senegal is liaising with authorities for their repatriation, the ministry said. One of the survivors was from Guinea-Bissau.