Bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 2, injures six

<p>Peshawar: At least two people were killed and six injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local police said.</p>.<p>The bomb blast occurred in Azam Warsak Bazaar, close to Shahzada Mosque.</p>.<p>The blast resulted in the death of two people and injuring six, local police said. Hospital sources said the condition of three people is stated to be serious.</p>.<p>The police contingents rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area. A massive search operation to nab the culprits has been launched by the police.</p>