Bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 2, injures six

The police contingents rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area. A massive search operation to nab the culprits has been launched by the police.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 14:58 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 14:58 IST
