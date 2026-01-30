<p>Bombardier said on Thursday it had taken note of a social-media post by US President Donald Trump announcing that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-wades-into-bombardier-vs-gulfstream-row-threatens-50-tariff-decertification-of-canada-made-planes-3879608">Washington would decertify Bombardier Global Express</a> business jets and threaten 50% tariffs on other Canadian-made aircraft.</p><p>The Montreal-based planemaker said it is in contact with the Canadian government following Trump's remarks. </p>