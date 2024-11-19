Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazilian police arrest 5 in alleged plot to kill president Lula da Silva, probe likely zeroing in on Bolsonaro

A federal police investigation will conclude that Bolsonaro conspired to engineer the attempted coup after he lost the election
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 15:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 15:51 IST
World newsBrazilLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaJair Bolsonaro

Follow us on :

Follow Us