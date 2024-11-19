Brazilian police arrest 5 in alleged plot to kill president Lula da Silva, probe likely zeroing in on Bolsonaro

<p>Brasilia/Sao Paulo: Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested five people suspected of involvement in an alleged coup attempt in which they planned to kill then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president weeks before they took office, police said.</p><p>The arrests were the first time in the investigation that federal police have mentioned a plot to kill Lula and Geraldo Alckmin, his choice as vice-president.</p><p>Most of those investigated are military personnel with Special Forces training, the police said in a statement.</p><p>"A detailed operational plan called 'Green and Yellow Dagger' was identified, which would be executed on December 15, 2022, aimed at the murder of the elected candidates for president and vice-president," the police said in a statement.</p><p>Federal police officers carried out five arrest warrants on Tuesday, the police said without providing any names, as well as three search and seizure warrants and other 15 precautionary measures.</p><p>These included banning suspects from contacting the others and forbidding them from leaving the country.</p>.Lula’s 79th birthday should be a wake-up call for Brazilian politics.<p>"Investigations indicate that the criminal organization used a high level of technical-military knowledge to plan, coordinate and execute illicit actions in the months of November and December 2022," the police statement said.</p><p>Lula won the presidential election in October 2022, defeating the rightist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and took office in January 2023.</p><p>A federal police investigation will conclude that Bolsonaro conspired to engineer the attempted coup after he lost the election, a source with direct knowledge of the investigations told <em>Reuters</em> in October. The probe is expected to be finished this month.</p><p>The Brazilian army monitored the federal operation against the coup plotters, which was carried out in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Amazonas and the Federal District.</p><p>The police said that the suspects under investigation had planned for an "Institutional Crisis Management Office" to be installed in order to manage problems arising from the coup.</p><p>They also planned to seize and kill a Supreme Court justice if they succeeded, police said, without naming the judge. </p>